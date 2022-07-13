Residents of the NWT will observe a statutory holiday honouring Truth and Reconciliation for the first time this fall, thanks to a recent decision by the GNWT.

Last year, the federal government inaugurated a national holiday for Truth and Reconciliation, which will be observed every year on Sept. 30. This was one of the 94 Calls to Action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada.

On Wednesday, July 13, the GNWT announced it would also be creating a statutory Truth and Reconciliation holiday, also to be observed on Sept. 30.

“This holiday gives all Northwest Territories residents an opportunity to acknowledge the territory’s colonial history and the legacy of residential schools,” reads a statement from the GNWT.

The decision was the product of consultation with Indigenous governments, labour organizations, the general public and other stakeholders, which found the public was generally supportive of the new holiday, so long as such a holiday is accompanied by other, more concrete measures.

The territorial government says more consultation will follow over the next few months to decide what other steps should be taken to advance Truth and Reconciliation.