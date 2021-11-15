NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is headed to Iqaluit, Nunavut MP Lori Idlout announced on social media.

Singh will be attending the Nunavut NDP Electoral District Association annual general meeting set to take place this evening at the Francophone Centre.

“Our awesome leader will be in Iqaluit Nov. 15 to 17,” wrote Idlout.

Singh and Idlout will speak to media on Tuesday morning about the ongoing water crisis in Iqaluit, as well as other issues.

Singh is also scheduled to meet with the Mayor Kenny Bell and Nunavut Employees Union President Jason Rochon before attending a community feast on Tuesday evening.

Singh said he’s “really looking forward to spending time in Nunavut” alongside Idlout as well as “hearing from people about their concerns.”

Singh’s last visit to Iqaluit came in December 2019,

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau briefly touched down in the Nunavut capital on Aug. 30, during this year’s federal election campaign. He made promises on mental health and housing while on site.