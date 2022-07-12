NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is planning to come to the Northwest Territories later this month.

The party announced the visit on its website on Tuesday. Singh will make appearances in the NWT on Tuesday, July 19 and Wednesday, July 20. The tour will include a public meet and greet at Yellowknife’s Rotary Centennial Park on July 19 at 6 p.m.

It was not immediately announced what other communities, if any, Singh would be visiting. Details on the visit are still scarce. The announcement only stated that there would be discussions of “many important topics impacting NWT residents” as well as “(meetings) with local leaders and community groups.”

This will be Singh’s first visit to the territory.