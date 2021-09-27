Close to 25 people showed up for the Hay River’s CIBC Run for Our Lives run/walk Sunday, Sept. 26.

It was a fundraiser for the Stanton Territorial Hospital Foundation.

Participants had the opportunity to run, walk or bike through town from the CIBC branch downtown to Bob McMeekin Chamber Park and back as a way to raise money for hospital equipment.

The Sept. 26 event was preceded by an extremely busy dinner fundraiser held at the Hay River Legion on Saturday evening which raised $2,335.

Lilia Alcos, associate financial advisor with the CIBC Hay River Branch and organizer for the two-part weekend events said the fundraising is important every year as Hay River is one of a handful of communities outside of Yellowknife which supports the hospital.

“It takes a little bit longer to decide what to do due to the ongoing uncertainty of events involving COVID-19,” she said. “We decided to have a Filipino Dinner by plate after we confirmed the place (the Legion) and date to sell.

“It takes us a week to prepare everything and this only can be done after working hours.”

Because of restrictions, volunteers for the dinner were CIBC staff and family members only, she said. The evening involved The team of workers had also taken pre orders for food in advance for take out to control the flow of the crowd.

The Legion wasn’t taking any chances during the evening as visitors were greeted with sign-in sheets as well as hand sanitizer and mask requirements. The venue had been the site of a public exposure warning for COVID-19 on Sept. 17 when the weekly Chase the Ace lottery was held.

As for the run or walk event on Sunday, the amount raised was still being tabulated at press time, Alcos said.

Bonnie Crowther, one of the walking participants, said the day is something she looks forward to being involved in every year.

“I’ve done it every year for about 20 years and it is a good way to raise money for cancer because I have had family members who have had it,” she said.

“I thought today was a good turnout, but it usually is and a very good day for it too.”

Patti Olexin-Lang, executive director for the Stanton Foundation said the main campaign this year is for the breast cancer tomosynthesis for $529,300.

The campaign is also estimating $126,155 in purchases for seven other items that include a food and refreshment cart, Bell of Hope plaque, Netflix/magazine streaming service and subscriptions, noise cancelling headphones, and fluorescent light covers.

The list also includes patient care items like two Welch Allyn Caretemp touch-free thermometers and a 10-pack Sharpsafety foot pedal cart and Venipuncture arm warmers.

The campaign is also aiming to purchase a CT Virtual colonoscopy with one year of maintenance.

“Hay River has always participated in some aspect with fundraising,” Olexin-Lang said. “CIBC is our title sponsor so Hay River, Fort Simpson, Inuvik and Norman Wells branches have always done something in the community to raise funds, whether it is a walk/run or whatever each community has decided to do.”