Nearly one in five employees of the GNWT has not provided proof of immunization to their employer.

They had until Nov. 30 unless they work for the Northwest Territories Power Corporation, which extended its deadline to Dec. 13.

“At the end of the working day on Nov. 30, 81.2 per cent (5,487) of GNWT employees had provided their proof of vaccination and had it verified” according to a news release.

The other 1,271 (18.8 per cent) still haven’t provided the required documentation.

All employees who have not received the minimum two doses of Covid-19 vaccine will be expected to wear personal protective equipment and undergo regular testing for the virus.

“PPE requirements are in effect across the GNWT,” states the release. “Because each worksite is different, each department has prepared guidelines that describe PPE requirements.”

Workers have had weeks to meet a Nov. 30 deadline to acquire proof of vaccination certification.

On Oct. 18, William MacKay, deputy minister for Finance sent a letter to all GNWT employees stating that all workers in the civil service were required to meet the date with updated immunization.

MacKay’s letter also stated that failure to wear personal protective equipment and take regular testing would result in those employees being “asked to take leave without pay until they do so,” MacKay stated.

Caroline Wawzonek, minister of Finance said in a statement that the government continues to promote vaccination to keep workplaces safe within the civil service.

“A vaccinated public service will help protect all of our residents and communities, allowing us to provide the service and support NWT residents rely on us for,” she said.

“By asking employees to provide proof of vaccination, or requiring employees to follow PPE and testing requirements, we are protecting our employees, and the communities in which they live and work. I encourage all GNWT employees and NWT residents to get vaccinated.”

The territorial government will continue providing updated numbers on its MyHR human resources web page.

Testing requirements will be made community-by-community according to the GNWT, as there are logistical challenges and difficulties with test procurement for remote communities, according to the release.

Implementation dates will be shared at a later date and additional testing information is available on the MyHR web page.