Service level reduction for health centres

Tuktoyaktuk, Ulukhaktok and Fort McPherson

Northwest Territories Health and Social Services authority is advising health centres in Tuktoyaktuk and Fort McPherson are on emergency services only as of Feb. 7. Ulukhaktok was also on emergency until Feb. 11.

NTHSSA cited staffing capacities for the reduction in service as the pandemic continues in the Beaufort Delta.

Fort McPherson health centre is also reporting issues with the phone system resulting from power outages. Anyone in the community with health services questions is asked to call the health centre’s mobile phone at 377-2586.

Operation Nanook-Nunalivut kicks off

Tuktoyaktuk

A multinational military exercise has begun around Tuktoykatuk and Inuvik. It will be in operation from Feb. 15 to 28.

Operation Nanook-Nunalivut is a Joint Task Force operation involving the Canadian Air Force, Canadian Armed Forces, the United States Army and the Danish military.

Personnel will stay in off-site camps away from the community and practice strict Covid-19 precautions during the operation.

Hockey resuming in Aklavik

Aklavik

Minor hockey resumed in Aklavik Feb. 14 at the Sittichinli Recreational Complex, resuming the regular schedule initially drafted in December of last year.

All participants are required to be fully vaccinated, with proof, and Covid-19 guidelines are in fully effect while in the arena.

Registration is expected to be started in a few weeks. Players are asked to arrive at least 10 minutes early to maximize ice time.

Helen Kalvak Elihakvik sends report cards home

Ulukhaktok

Students in Ulukhaktok received their report cards Feb. 11, though the follow-up parent-teacher meetings will need to wait until the community is past the Covid-19 outbreak.

An update on returning to school will be posted in the community in the coming week, with the Ulukhaktok District Education Authority having a special meeting Feb. 14 to determine the best way forward.

Moose Kerr School does discrete Covid-19 tests

Aklavik

Students returning to Moose Kerr School after the Covid-19 outbreak that has impeded the Beaufort Delta since December took an in-school Covid-19 test on Feb. 15 to be absolutely sure.

Testing was done discretely to ensure student privacy and tests were done with rapid antigen at-home test kits, which are not 100 per cent accurate but do provide an indicator if a student has Covid-19.

Testing was done under the supervision of school staff, with elementary students testing within their individual bubbles. Middle and high school students completed their tests independently. All testing will be kept confidential.