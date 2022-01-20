Two in running for IRC throne

Inuvialuit Settlement Region

Two candidates have put their name forward for the top job at the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation.

Incumbent Duane Smith is seeking re-election, but is being challenged for the job by former chair Patrick Gruben.

An all-candidates forum is set for Jan. 25, with election day starting at 9 a.m. the next morning.

Only the elected directors of the Community Corporations of Aklavik, Paulatuk, Sachs Harbour, Tuktoyaktuk and Ulukhaktok are entitled to vote.

Volunteers sought for Beluga Jamboree society

Tuktoyaktuk

Hamlet officials in Tuktoyaktuk are putting out the call for volunteers to form a Beluga Jamboree Society.

Noting organizing the annual festival is a huge job for the hamlet, which is overwhelmed with Covid-19 containment efforts, Mayor Erwin Elias said establishing a society has been a long-term goal of the hamlet.

Time commitments depend largely on the time of year, though Elias estimated under normal circumstances volunteers could expect to put in roughly 10 hours a week in the lead-up to the festival.

The Beluga Jamboree is scheduled for April 22 to 25.

No Day School compensation for McPherson

Fort McPherson

Survivors of five NWT day schools are entitled to up to $10,000 in compensation after a class-action lawsuit wrapped up last week, but residents of Fort McPherson are not included as a plaintiff in the case.

Only survivors of Aklavik Immaculate Conception School from July 1, 1926 to June 30, 1956, Aklavik All Saints School from Aug. 1, 1936 to Aud. 39, 1959, Fort Providence Sacred Heart School from Jan. 1, 1920 to June 30, 1960, Fort Resolution’s St. Joseph’s School from Jan. 1, 1920 to Dec. 31, 1957 and Hay River’s St. Peter’s School, from Jan. 1, 1920 to Aug. 31, 1937, are eligible for compensation.

Residents with questions are invited to call 1-877-877-5786 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for more information.

Housing Corp. remains closed during Covid-19 outbreak

Aklavik

With the pandemic still in full force in Aklavik, the hamlet’s housing corporation is keeping its doors shut for the time being.

All business will be conducted over the phone by calling 978-2303 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

An emergency after-hours line has been set up as well. That number is 375-0375.