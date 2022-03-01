Helen Kalvak Elihakvik reopens

Ulukhaktok

As Covid-19 numbers recede in Ulukhaktok, Helen Kalvak Elihakvik school returned to in-person learning on Feb. 21.

Students who are not feeling well are asked to stay home. Covid-19 safety precautions will be in effect for the school.

The school staff thanked the Ulukhaktok District Educational Authority for their assistance in re-opening the school.

Ulukhaktok hamlet office on appointments

Ulukhaktok

Full operations at the Hamlet of Ulukhaktok resumed Feb. 21 as Covid-19 numbers in the community continue to decline.

However, anyone with business at the hamlet office is asked to make an appointment to keep traffic in the building to a minimum. Attendance at the Arctic Fox Youth Centre and Arena is limited to 25 people at this time.

Anyone entering a hamlet building is asked to wear a mask and sanitize upon entry. Anyone who is feeling sick or has flu symptoms is asked to stay at home.

No visitors, says Aklavik Hamlet office

Aklavik

Officials with the Hamlet of Aklavik are asking residents to not stop in to visit at the hamlet office while the outbreak is still underway.

Only clients who need to pay bills or renew their identification, drivers licence or motor vehicles are permitted in the building at this time. Anyone with business is asked to stay six feet apart and follow Covid-19 guidelines. Masks and hand sanitizer is available at the desk upon entry.