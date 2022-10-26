Netsilik MLA Joseph Inagayuk Quqqiaq and his partner both have been charged with assault, Quqqiaq announced at the start of the legislature’s fall sitting on Oct. 26.

“Mr. Speaker, this is a difficult day for my family and me. Mr. Speaker, earlier this month an incident occurred in my home community of Taloyoak,” said Quqqiaq,

He added his and his partner’s charges are now a matter of public record.

“As a legislator, I appreciate we do not fully interfere with the justice system and operations of the court. These charges will be dealt with appropriately through the judicial process,” he said. “As the member for Netsilik, I feel it’s important to meet with all of my colleagues in-person to discuss the situation. Mr. Speaker, I respect all of my colleagues and I thank them for their candour.”

Quqqiaq announced he will be returning to his constituency and then excused himself so as not to allow his personal situation to serve as a distraction.