Inuvik has a new town council.

Natasha Kulikowski, Alana Mero, Alfred Moses, Tony Devlin, Jesse Harder, Grant Gowans, Kurt Wainman and Donovan Arey have been named to Town Council with 280, 250, 240, 230, 220, 211, 210 and 180 votes, respectively. They will join Clarence Wood, who was acclaimed as Mayor on Sept. 20.

Voter turnout was quite low, with the highest number of votes cast for a candidate at 280 for Kulikowski. A recount was needed for eighth and ninth place, with a difference of three votes.

Covid-19 precautions were in full effect, with voting booths kept safe social distance apart. All voting staff wore masks and gloves and voting stations were sanitized after use.

The new council takes over as the town grapples with a Covid-19 outbreak, which has put much of the community into a self-imposed lock-down.