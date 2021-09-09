A new case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in Rankin Inlet. According to a news release from the territorial government, the individual arrived in the community on Sept. 7 from southern Canada and was working in Nunavut with a vaccine exemption.

“The new case was identified on Sept. 8 in Rankin Inlet and is now isolating,” said Dr. Rosann Seviour, Nunavut’s acting chief public health officer.

Contact tracing is complete and the risk to the community is considered low at this time. The Department of Health is also advising of possible exposure to COVID-19 relating to this new positive case on Canadian North flight 300 departing from Winnipeg on Sept. 7 at 9:35 a.m. and arriving in Rankin Inlet at 11:30 a.m. and Calm Air Flight 232 departing from Rankin Inlet to Naujaat at noon on Sept. 7.

The flight did not land in Naujaat due to weather and returned to Rankin Inlet.

Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated individuals who were seated in rows 3 to 9 on Canadian North Flight 300 or the last four rows of Calm Air Flight 232 should call the hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST to arrange for testing.

Vaccinated individuals may call for testing 72 hours after the flight.

Everyone on the flight should monitor for symptoms for 14 days and anyone who develops symptoms must isolate immediately and call the hotline for testing.

Anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 is advised to call the COVID-hotline to arrange testing or notify their community health centre right away.

There will be no other changes to public health measures at this time. As the individual is not a Nunavut resident, the case will not be counted in Nunavut.