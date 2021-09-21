Nunavut’s total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at five as two new infections have been diagnosed in Kugluktuk and Kinngait.

“Yesterday, one individual in Kinngait and one individual in Kugluktuk tested positive for COVID-19,” said Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut’s chief public health officer. “Both individuals are doing well and are isolating. I urge

Nunavummiut to follow the public health measures in place and remind them that masks are now mandatory across the territory.”

Contact tracing is ongoing.

Anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 is advised to call the COVID-hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST to arrange testing or notify their community health centre right away. Please do not go to the health centre in person, and immediately isolate at home for 14 days.

Vaccine continues to be available across the territory. Call your health centre to make an appointment or walk into Iqaluit Public Health every weekday for Moderna (ages 18+) and Wednesday for Pfizer (ages 12 to 17).