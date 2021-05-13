Another positive COVID-19 case was added to the Yellowknife cluster on May 13, bringing the capital’s total to 64 cases.

One more “probable” case was also noted in the office of the chief public health officer’s (OCPHO) announcement.

There are no additional public exposure notifications.

Of the 64 cases, 87 per cent are youth under 18 and 65 per cent are showing symptoms.

The updated case count comes as Yellowknife schools are scheduled to re-open Monday. Before returning to classrooms, students are expected to present negative test results.

Information for booking a COVID test can be found on the NTHSSA website. Those showing symptoms who are not related to the N.J. MacPherson school outbreak are reminded to book their COVID-19 test at the regular testing facility and not at the N.J. MacPherson pop-up clinic.