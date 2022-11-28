A scathing audit of NWT addictions services last month called the GNWT to account for not ensuring culturally safe addictions treatment for Indigenous patients seeking recovery.

While noting the Department of Health and Social Services was taking positive steps towards improving the situation, the 2022 report to the legislative assembly notes the GNWT’s past practice of focusing on westernized, colonial treatment methods left many people who were seeking recovery feeling they could not access the system.

Enter Hope House, an Inuvik-based day home designed to provide people with a safe space to chat, craft and keep busy. The drop-in centre at 83 Inuit Road also employs staff to help anyone in need connect with government services, counselling and treatment options.

“It’s slow right now, but we do have a few people who stop by,” said co-founder Peggy Day. “We have a few people come in, so I think we’re serving our purpose. But we’re just getting started.

“I have a meeting with the GNWT (this) week, so hopefully we can get support for more counsellors.”

A computer is also on hand for people seeking to work on resumes, housing applications or other paperwork. Every Friday, occupational therapist Rachel Schooley is present for anyone who needs to talk.

Hope House officially opened on Oct. 24, overseen by the Inuvik Homeless Advisory Board.

While the organization aims to help provide a safe haven for people to improve their well-being, there is one caveat — clients must essentially be sober to be allowed to stay. Day noted that staff are prepared to work with people but need to be able to communicate, so individuals looking for a place to sleep are asked to use the warming shelter down the hill.

All others are welcome, however.

“People can sit and sew, visit, do puzzles — we’ve had a few inquiries for people who want some extra support and we steer them in the right direction,” said Day. “No restrictions, except people have to be sober. They can still have had a few drinks, but need to be functional.

“It’s not just open to the homeless, it’s open to the whole community. Kids are also welcome.”

To assist clients, Day said Hope House has hired Ester Ipana to keep watch in the mornings while Jeffrey Amos is available to clients in evenings.

Founded with $500,000 in Arctic Inspiration Prize funding and supported by in-kind donations from the Nihtat Gwich’in Council, the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation and the Inuvik Justice Committee, among others, Day said Hope House has enough resources to stay in operation for three years.

However, she and co-founder Susan Peffer are currently working on a strategic plan and have recruited an Indigenous Governance student to assist in looking for grants to keep the day home open. In the meantime, she invited local non-profits to host their cultural workshops at Hope House.

Noting part of the agreement with the Town of Inuvik was to get feedback from the neighbourhood, Day said reception to the project has been great.

“Inuvik Justice Committee is willing to come in and do programs here,” she said. “Inuvik Native Band comes in and drops off stuff and I just got a call from a business that’s going to drop off groceries tonight.

“People have been dropping all sorts of things off. We have books and puzzles and pictures. Come sit and eat and have some coffee.”