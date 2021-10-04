Public health officials have updated their list of Covid-19 exposure notices to include new times and locations including both Independent grocers.

“Fully and not fully vaccinated individuals who were at [these locations] should self-monitor for symptoms,” according to the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer. “Isolate and get tested if symptoms develop.”

New additions to the exposure notices list include: Kilt and Castle on Sept. 24 from 10 – 11:30 p.m., Glen’s Independent Grocer (Downtown) on Sept. 26 from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m., Ragged Ass Barber on Sept. 26 from 12 – 1:30 p.m., Rochdi’s Independent Grocer on Sept. 27 from 2:30 – 3:00 p.m. and Hungry Wolf Restaurant on Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.