Tanya Ashley’s first day on the job as the GNWT’s family violence c-oordinator was June 22.

As the new co-ordinator, Ashley is responsible for providing oversight in the development, implementation and evaluation of a strategy for addressing family violence in the territory, according to the job description.

The new position exists under the Department of Executive and Indigenous Affairs’ (EIA) Gender Equity Unit and reports to the special advisor of the EIA’s Women’s Advisory Office.

The family violence co-ordinator is among three new positions created in the gender equity division and includes the gender and diversity analyst and the gender and diversity officer. It is expected the two roles will be filled before the end of the summer, spokesperson Jeremy Bird said.

The annual budget of the gender equity division is $1.7 million, an increase from previous years of $631,000. The division also received $235,000 in federal funding for its Women in Leadership Initiative and $50,000 was allocated to both the new Women Initiative Grant Program and Gender Equity Grant Program.

The GNWT also increased annual funding by $50,000 to the Status of Women Council of NWT and the Native Women’s Association of the NWT (NWANWT).

The contribution agreements to both organizations were renewed on April 1 for five years until March 31, 2026, with the annual budget of the NWANWT now at $476,000 and the Status of Women Council budget at $444,000.