High school students across the Northwest Territories will soon have a new opportunity to learn safe and respectful hunting skills.

This January, the Department of Education, Culture and Employment and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) will launch a pilot project that will offer Grade 10 students a three-credit course in all aspects of hunting. Subjects will range from a review of the Wildlife Act to sustainable ecology to outdoor survival techniques, with an emphasis on traditional knowledge and practices.

The course, adapted from ENR’s existing hunter education program, is a product of the 2007 NWT Caribou Summit, and was developed over several years following the conference.

Teachers of this course are encouraged to collaborate with community members, including Elders and experienced hunters, on establishing best practices.

The full project is expected to be rolled out for the 2022-2023 school year.