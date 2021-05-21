There’s a new COVID-19 daily symptom screening tool for students and school staff in the NWT.

The N.J. Macpherson COVID-19 outbreak in Yellowknife revealed opportunities for enhanced screening for coronavirus, chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola said Friday.

That outbreak had spread to infect 71 individuals as of May 21, with nine active cases and 62 recovered cases.

The new tool is somewhat stricter than the screening tool released in August of 2020 before schools reopened for the year, according to a news release from the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO).

It is aimed at preventing further outbreaks and monitoring conditions in NWT schools for the rest of the school year.

Like the tool of last summer, the new one encourages students and staff with COVID-19 symptoms to stay home and follow up with health care providers if needed.

The first step asks if people have travelled outside of the NWT, or had close contact with anyone who has travelled outside of the NWT in the past 14 days; or if they have had close contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days.

If the answer is “yes” to one or both questions, the child should be kept at home and public health should be contacted for next steps.

If the answer is “no” parents can move to the second step.

This step lists 15 colour-coded symptoms that parents should watch for in their children, while the tool of last summer listed 11 symptoms.

If the child has the most severe, or “red” symptoms such as shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, parents can move to the third step, which advises that the child stay at home and parents should call 911.

If one of the “yellow” symptoms of fever, new or worsening cough or loss of sense of smell or taste are identified, the child should stay at home and parents should contact Yellowknife Primary Care or a health centre (if outside of Yellowknife) for an assessment by a practitioner.

The same guidance applies if two or more of the “green” symptoms are identified: generally feeling unwell, chills, muscle aches, fatigue or weakness, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, headache; diarrhea, nausea or vomiting; loss of appetite, abdominal pain or skin changes or rash.

If the child has only one of the “green” symptoms then parents should arrange for COVID-19 testing at the Yellowknife testing centre or through a health centre outside of Yellowknife.

Booking for testing is available online.

The child can go to school if there are none of those symptoms.

In step four, after the child is assessed by a health care provider they will receive instructions about when they can return to school. That will include an assessment card indicating the child can safely go back to school. No private health information will be on the card.

Children or staff with chronic symptoms like seasonal allergies will receive specific guidance on whether re-testing is needed.

To expedite processes under the new tool, the Northwest Territories Health and Social Service Authority (NTHSSA) has added a new option for Yellowknife online booking with a limited number return-to-school reserved testing appointments and health care providers have been made aware of the process for assessments of chronic conditions.