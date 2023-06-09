A new mural was unveiled at William McDonald School on Wednesday morning.

The mural was created by 22 students from the school in collaboration with visual artist and graphic designer Carla Taylor.

Taylor said that the mural was inspired by discussions with Elder Verna Crapeau of Dettah to address the importance of the relationship to the land and people.

“She really encouraged the students to reflect on what they can do to appreciate cultural diversity and their relationship to the land,” she said.

Taylor said that the project has been ongoing since December last year; Taylor worked with the students for a week each month.

“They’ve all done a fabulous job, and we are here to celebrate the mural by having an unveiling and barbecue today,” said Taylor.

Andrea Harding, regional Indigenous language and education coordinator for Yellowknife Education District No.1, said that was designed to bring arts and community members into the school for healing post-Covid.

She also said that the school had expressed an interest in creating a mural and when they reached out to Taylor, she was very open to the idea.

“She’s so wonderful working with students,” Harding said. “It was a really great opportunity to have one of our own graduates come back and work with our students for sure.”

It was amazing to come back and work with the students, said Taylor, some of whom are children of her former classmates.

She described the experience as ‘full circle’ because she had the chance to give back what she learned and to pass it on to the next generation.

“It was wonderful to work with these students,” said Taylor. “Lots of hidden talents came out of the students, and I was very impressed with their skills.”

The mural is now the new decoration on the outside of the school.