A new National Day was added for Truth and Reconciliation and YK1 schools will be closed on Sept. 30.

All the YK1 schools and the district office will be closed to mark the new day for recognition on the day, said Tina Drew, a chairperson for YK1 in a press release.

Drew said that the YK1 hopes the new day for Truth and Reconciliation will help give families the opportunities to understand the harmful legacy of residential schools in the territory and to encourage everyone to reflect and consider what people can do to advance reconciliation.

Drew said, YK1 wants to form strong relationships with local, territorial and national Indigenous partners to move reconciliation forward.

Orange Shirt Day is on Sept. 29 for students and staff to reflect on Truth and Reconciliation at school.