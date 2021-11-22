Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok has announced the appointment of Joe Kunuk as principal secretary and Virginia Mearns as deputy minister of Executive and Intergovernmental Affairs (EIA) and cabinet secretary.

Also returning in the position of deputy minister of finance and secretary to the financial management board is Jeff Chown, previously working in Mearns’ new position since September.

“He has been invaluable as I start my new role, and I wish him well in his return to Finance,” said Akeeagok on Chown.

Kunuk has served in various senior management roles within the Government of Nunavut, as executive director with the Inuit Circumpolar Council, as well as the chief negotiator with the Qikiqtani Inuit Association.

“I am very thankful to have Mr. Kunuk help guide me in my new role,” said Akeeagok, “His perspective and experience will be great assets.”

Mearns has served as the principal secretary to former Nunavut premier Joe Savikataaq and was the associate deputy minister to EIA, responsible for overseeing strategic planning and direction for the Government of Nunavut.

“Ms. Mearns did an exemplary job in her previous position, and I am excited she will now be my link to the public service and administration,” said Akeeagok.