Fishy People, a new Old Town-based food company will be marking Canada Day with the grand opening of its courtyard space called The Garden.

The company, co-owned by Jared Bihun and chef Niki Mckenzie, are inviting Yellowknifers to drop in at the space on 3505 McDonald Dr. on the afternoon of Canada Day.

From noon and late into the evening Bihun and Mckenzie are offering snacks, drinks and entertainment.

The Garden is part of the Fishy People business, which will also be opening a fish butchery with in-house dining at a later date.

People attending the grand opening can look forward to food truck offerings like fish sausage on a bun, popcorn seasoned with local ingredients and other snack and beverages.

The owners say they plan to be able to offer whole animal butchery and want to partner with local harvesters and growers to offer unique dishes featuring whole parts of fish.

Advertisement

Visit the company’s Fishy People Facebook page or website at www.fishypeopleyk.com.