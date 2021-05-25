A new operator has been chosen for the seasonal outdoor market at the Fisherman’s Wharf Pavilion.

The Town of Hay River announced on May 21 that Growing Together has been selected to run the popular market – held each Saturday over the summer – following consideration of two expressions of interest received by a May 14 deadline.

“There’s a decision made by the evaluation committee,” said Stephane Millette, the recreation director with the town. “The contract will be awarded to Growing Together. They were the successful proponent.”

The market was previously operated by the West Channel Heritage Society.

Brenda Hall, the executive director of Growing Together and now also the co-ordinator of the Fisherman’s Wharf market, said she believes the market is very important for Hay River, noting she goes there every Saturday during the summer.

“Personally, I love the wharf,” she said. “Because you see people that you haven’t seen all winter. You meet new people.”

Advertisement

Hall noted that Growing Together applied to operate the market since it is a non-governmental organization, and she and another Growing Together worker are artisans who have participated in the market for years.

“So I thought this was something that we could do and also perhaps help Growing Together, as well,” she said, explaining it could help raise funds to buy toys and resources for the families of Hay River.

Growing Together, which has been operating since 1997, describes itself as a family resource centre.

Hall said Growing Together has some plans for changes at the market.

One change would be to give vendors the opportunity to pay for a booth for the entire season and remain in the same booth, while also preserving rentals for one or two weeks. Last year, the booths were rented on a weekly basis.

Hall said that any vendor paying for the season would also get a five-per-cent discount.

“We are establishing an advisory committee of vendors for the wharf,” she added, noting it will help with organizing and give the vendors the opportunity to have input into how the wharf will operate.

Plus, the new operator plans to expand promotion on social media in different communities, especially in areas close to Hay River.

“We are looking forward to a very good season,” said Hall.

Millette said the proposal from Growing Together best met the criteria for operation of the market as set out in the call for expressions of interest.

“In the proposal, they recognize the importance of Hay River’s historical ties to the fishing industry,” he said. “And another thing that we’re happy with is that they recognize the need to give some priority to returning vendors from previous years and ensuring it’s a transition to a new operator while also keeping in mind the procedures and how the Saturday morning market has been operating for years, and that it’s been a great success for the community.”

Millette praised the West Channel Heritage Society for its efforts in previous years.

“It’s a testament to the work they’ve done, I think, that the town invested quite a bit of money into building the wharf pavilion in order to try to increase that asset and continue those services there,” he said. “I think everyone will admit that the West Channel Heritage Society did an awesome job running the facility there, and we appreciate that.”

The next step for the town and Growing Together is to reach a contract, which will be for one year with an option to renew for up to three years.

The market will operate as usual from June to September.

No exact date has yet been set for the market opening this year, but Hall said it will be sometime in early June.

The market will operate at its familiar hours, since the call for expressions of interest identified a minimum of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

An evaluation committee reviewed the two applications. The committee was made up of employees of the town’s recreation department and representatives of the tourism and economic development committee, which includes community residents.