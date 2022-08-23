Starting Sept. 19, a new parking payment system will become operational at the Yellowknife Airport at 8 a.m., according to the Department of Infrastructure.

“At that time, all vehicles will be required to get a ticket to enter the lots and pay a fee to exit,” reads the department’s notice. “Vehicles parked in the lot located across from the terminal building prior to the system coming into effect will be allowed to exit free of charge until Oct. 2, 2022 (inclusively).”

Those with vehicles still in the lot after Oct. 2 are required to pay a fee of $150 to exit.

Furthermore, vehicles still in the lot on Nov. 19 are to considered abandoned and will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Since April 1, 2020, the parking lot outside the terminal building has been free due to reduced traffic at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Parking rates with the new system are the same as pre-pandemic YZF parking rates,” reads the notice. “The first hour of parking in the short-term lot will be free, but validated tickets will be required to exit.”

Parking rates and locations are available here: https://www.inf.gov.nt.ca/en/services/airports/traveller-information