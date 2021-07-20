The Northwest Territories new inclusive playground is an “important initial step”, according to Executive Director of the NWT Disabilities Council Denise McKee.

“Creating diverse spaces,” said McKee. “Which can be enjoyed by all members of the community, is critical in all stages of planning and development. We look forward to continuing close partnerships with all levels of Government, Indigenous communities and Indigenous leaders toward making the Northwest Territories a more inclusive place to live.”

The playground, which featured a breaking ground ceremony on July 15 in Somba K’e Park, is part of the Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities Inclusive Play Project.

A spokesperson for Canadian Tire highlighted the importance of the playground in that it provides a safe and accessible space for physically distanced sport and play.

The design for the playground includes a “We-Go-Round, double-wide ramps, bucket seat with harness swing, and a roller slide.”