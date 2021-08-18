New power plants have been approved for Cambridge Bay, Iglulik and Gjoa Haven, Qulliq Energy Corporation announced on Wednesday.

A generator set at the Iqaluit power plant will also be replaced.

It’s anticipated that the new power plants will be completed in 2025-26 while the generator set in Iqaluit should be replaced by 2023-24.

The majority of project costs are expected to be covered through a request for use of the federal government’s Arctic Energy Fund.

“Replacing aging power infrastructure with modern technology that will supply reliable and safe power continues to be a QEC priority,” said Bill Nippard, QEC’s acting president and CEO. “In addition to more efficient operation, the new power plant designs will enable QEC to better integrate renewable energy into the power grid.”