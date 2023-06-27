The Status of Women Council of the Northwest Territories has announced a change in leadership and a renewed board of directors.

The new president is Aklavik resident Rita Arey, the Beaufort-Delta region representative.

Also appointed are Sahtu Region representative Delphine Pierrot as vice-president for the North, North Slave representative Shelley Browne as vice-president for the South, Deh Cho representative Anna Pontikis McLeod, South Slave delegate Doris Minoza and Tlicho representative Stephanie Beaverho.

Sophie Lubet has been appointed as the council’s new executive director. She was previously director of the NWT Francophone Health Network.

The board stated that they are eager to collaborate with stakeholders, partners, and the community at large to drive meaningful initiatives, develop strategic partnerships and amplify the voices of women of the Northwest Territories.

The NWT Status of Women Council was established in 1990 to provide advice to the GNWT minister responsible for the status of women and review policy and collaborate with groups whose objectives promote equity for all women.