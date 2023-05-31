A new RCMP vessel was christened in Yellowknife on Tuesday.

The event was held in front of the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre and was attended by several dignitaries, including RCMP Commissioner Micheal Duheme, RCMP Sgt. Major Al McCambridge, Chief Superintendent Sydney Lechy of G Division, retired Const. Gerry Kisoun and Duane Nuqingaq Smith, CEO of the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation.

The vessel is named Munaqsikput, which means Our Watcher in Inuvialuktun. Munaqsikput was built in Sidney, B.C., and measures 11 metres long with two 425-horsepower outboard motors. The new vessel is to replace the Mackenzie.

The christening ceremony began with a welcoming prayer by Kisoun.

“It’s a momentous day for us, for public safety and for the contribution to Arctic sovereignty, as provided by the RCMP that patrol the waters of the NWT,” said Lechy. “It is also timely that we celebrate the addition of this vessel in the RCMP’s 150th year.”

In an interview after the ceremony, Lechy said that the RCMP is listening and hearing feedback from community leaders.

“We are obviously working with our Indigenous communities in consultation. Reconciliation is a big general priority for us as an organization,” he said.

According to Cpl. Matt Halstead, the vessel is a continuation of the service already being provided by the RCMP. It will be used to continue RCMP’s commitment to Northern sovereignty in the Northwest Passage and border integrity in the Northern part of the NWT.

Halstead said that the vessel will travel to Tuktoyaktuk and serve throughout the area of operation during the summer. It will be crewed by officers from the Federal Arctic Unit and will be in operation until freeze-up.

Halstead stated that the vessel will be on the water next week and crews will start manning the boat very soon.