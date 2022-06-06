June 1 saw the appointment of the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority (NTHSSA) announce the upcoming appointment of Dr. Claudia Kraft as Territorial Medical Director.

“The TMD is the most senior physician leadership role at the NTHSSA and provides direction related to medical staff and services across the NWT Health and Social Services System,” reads the NTHSSA notice.

Beginning June 20, Kraft will take on the role of TMD with a term of three years.

“This new role presents an opportunity to continue to focus on high quality care that meaningfully improves our health and wellness while addressing health inequalities,” said Claudia Kraft, incoming Territorial Medical Director. “I look forward to working on focusing on sustainability of core services, while also building collaborative relationships to improve and innovate within our system.”

Having lived and practiced in the NWT for 10 years. Kratt is versed in a variety of medical roles including family practice, maternal-child and women’s health and specialties in inpatient, emergency, and addictions medicine practices.

“Kraft spent parts of her early career in Nunavut, completing a portion of her residency and also holding medical leadership roles as Chief of Emergency and Physician Lead for the territorial electronic health record project. Most recently, Kraft has held the role of Area Medical Director for Stanton Territorial Hospital,” reads the notice.

In addition to leadership roles and front-line experience Dr. Kraft’s background includes teaching, research, and other roles such as Medical Director/Expedition physician with the Students on Ice project.

“I look forward to continuing to work with Dr. Kraft in this new role where she will bring significant experience and a strong understanding of our system and challenges and opportunities. As we focus on continued improvement in our system Dr. Kraft will be an important part of the NTHSSA’s leadership team and our practitioner staff,” said Kimberly Riles, Chief Executive Officer of NTHSSA.