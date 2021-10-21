Inuvialuit Regional Corporation is hoping to construct a new women’s shelter in Inuvik and the town has tweaked its zoning bylaw to help them out.

IRC director of health and wellness Evelyn Storr explained the plan to town council during an Oct. 13 public hearing and councillors moved the bylaw to third and final reading during their regular meeting following the meeting.

“IRC has obtained funding through the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation to construct and operate a transition home for women and children,” she said. “This home will provide much needed services and will be in addition to existing transition homes and shelters in the region.”

Storr said the plan was to build the new shelter next door to the Inuvialuit Communications Building on the unnamed road behind the Nova Inn. The building would have up to 15 bedrooms, including rooms for those with accessibility issues, five office spaces, a common kitchen, laundry and dining area, a fenced in playground and a secured entrance.

Town councillors were united in their support of the idea and no objections to the tweaking of the town’s zoning bylaw were raised during the public hearing. The town has also written a letter of support for the project.

“I think this is greatly needed and just want to thank IRC for being willing to put this forward,” said Coun. Alana Mero.

Councillors voted unanimously to move the modified bylaw to second and third reading, allowing for special conditional uses of low and medium density residential zones, as well as general commercial zones.

With the bylaw passed, the IRC is now able to move forward in its own funding application to get the project rolling.

Next step is for the IRC to put together a proposal for a development permit, with complete drawings and costing. Under the bylaw, that new proposal will come before council for approval at a later date.