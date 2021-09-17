A Newfoundland man faces child sex charges related to incidents alleged to have taken place in Norman Wells in 2021.

Grant Carey, 44 years old, has been charged with two counts of child luring, two counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child, sexual exploitation of a young person, invitation to sexual touching, and three counts of sexual interference.

The charges have not been proven in court. They stem from an investigation by Norman Wells RCMP and the G Division internet child exploitation unit that began after a complaint made June 24 of this year. Three victims were identified.

Carey returned to Newfoundland in the meantime. He appeared before a judge there and has been released on conditions.

The alleged offences are believed to have occurred in Norman Wells between Jan. 1 of 2019 and Jun. 24 of 2021. Carey may have had contact with other youth in the community.

As Carey may have had employment in the neighbouring territory of Nunavut, and in Newfoundland and Labrador, RCMP extended the request for anyone with information to bring it forward to their local RCMP detachment.

Anyone with information related to potential criminal offences involving Carey are asked to contact the Norman Wells RCMP at 580-1111, or the local detachment.