Town selects delegates for 2022 conferences

Town Council has decided whom it will send to two major municipal conferences in 2022.

Mayor Clarence Wood will be joined by Couns. Tony Devlin and Grant Gowans at the Federation of Canadian Municipalities Conference from May 31 to June 6 in Regina. The cost is estimated at roughly $5,000 a head to attend.

Wood will be joined by Gowans and Deputy Mayor Natasha Kulikowski at the NWT Association of Communities AGM in Hay River from March 24-26. The cost for each is estimated at $3,500 each to attend.

Kulikowski is also the president of the NWTAC.

Dump, water and sewer fees creep higher

Costs for trash pickup, pumping water into your place and pumping sewage out will all increase slightly this year.

Town Council voted unanimously to bring a Water and Sewer Utility Rate bylaw and a Solid Waste Levy bylaw to second reading.

Under the new rules, all trash pickup fees are increasing by a dollar apiece, meaning residential trash pickup will cost $15 a month instead of $14. The change is estimated to bring in an addition $25,000 in revenue for the town.

Water and sewage rates are increasingly at similar rates – the new minimum cost for water and sewage for a non-government residence will be $67 and government residence will be $124 a month. This change is expected to bring in an addition $40,000 in revenue.

Council will vote on third and final reading at an upcoming regular meeting.

Be mindful of where you shovel, advises town

Homeowners are being reminded that snow cleared from sidewalks and driveways has fairly specific places it needs to be piled.

More specifically, snow should not be piled in roadways, access points or near fire hydrants, utilidors or other municipal right of ways.

Anyone with questions on proper procedures is asked to contact Public Works director Rick Campbell at rcampbell@inuvik.ca or by phone at 777-8615.

East Three Students stick with remote learning

After re-opening Jan. 17 with new Covid-19 precautions, East Three School has returned to remote learning amid rising Covid-19 numbers in the Delta.

Based on the recommendations of the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer, school will remain closed until at least Jan. 31. This applies to elementary junior high and secondary school.

Anyone with further questions is asked to contact the Beaufort Delta District Education Council office at 867 678-5304.