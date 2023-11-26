Yellowknife residents are being warned to be careful while walking in the area of Fred Henne Territorial Park and Vee Lake Road after wildlife officers responded to a report of aggressive wolves Saturday.

The Department of Enviornment and Climate Change (ECC) issued the warning after receiving reports of at least one pack of wolves exhibiting stalking behaviour.

The incident that triggered this warning involved nine wolves reportedly showing brazen stalking behaviour towards dogs. Wolves are known to become aggressive towards dogs, posing a potential threat to pets and their owners.

ECC is urging residents to exercise extreme caution. The department recommends keeping pets on a leash at all times, even in designated off-leash areas. Additionally, it advises residents to travel in groups, especially when walking after dark.

In the event of encountering a wolf while walking with a dog, pet owners are advised to bring their pets to heel at their side immediately. Any sightings of wolves should be reported without delay. An on-call North Slave duty officer can be reached at 1-867-446-2073.

“I was hiking between Fox and Handle lakes today when I encountered nine wolves,” stated Stephanie Yuill on her social media post.

“A giant, humungous, heartfelt rave to the ENR/ECC officer who tramped through snow to come to my rescue,” she wrote.