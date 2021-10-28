A Covid-19 public exposure notification was announced on Oct. 27 for NJ Macpherson School, which led to a temporary suspension of after-school programs until Tuesday.

The incident came only days after the school welcomed students back for in-person learning on Oct. 25.

Schools had been closed since Sept. 24 due to a recent Covid-19 outbreak across the city.

According to the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer, two classrooms were exposed at the school on Oct. 25 and 26. No times were noted.

“Letters have been sent home to all parents and guardians of the students in the affected classrooms,” states the exposure notice. “Staff and students should follow the advice outlined in their letter. These classrooms will pivot to online learning for the next 10 days.”

Cabin Radio reported on Oct. 27 that one of the letters from the territory’s health authority indicated there was a potential exposure case in the school staff room on both days between noon and 12:30 p.m.

NNSL Media had not seen the letters from the territorial health authority but sought confirmation from both the school and the Yk1 Education District. Neither would confirm those particular details.

“If a positive case of Covid-19 is confirmed within a school, Public Health will identify contacts and communicate with the school directly with regards to next steps,” stated Mike Gibbins, communications officer with Yk1 in an Oct. 27 email.

He added that the incident had resulted in the Yellowknife YWCA’s after-school care program being suspended as a precautionary measure.

The YWCA NWT announced in a Facebook post its intent to suspend the service until Nov. 2, noting that the school is closed on Nov. 1.

”We have recently learned that children have and are being sent home from some grade levels at NJ Macpherson School,” the post reads. “As a precautionary measure, YWCA NWT after-school programs at NJ Macpherson School will be closed on Thursday, Oct. 28 and Friday, Oct. 29. We are working to call and/or email all parents today to let them know and apologize for the short notice.”