Unprecedented wildfires spreading and the evacuation of the city of Yellowknife have forced the suspension of operations at the Canarctic Graphics press centre, which prints Yellowknifer, Hay River Hub, NWT News/North, Inuvik Drum, Kivalliq News and Nunavut News.

Group publisher Mike Bryant said despite the situation in Yellowknife and surrounding areas, Northern News Services community newspapers will continue to serve customers and readers.

“Right now, our thoughts are with our friends and co-workers, their families and the communities affected by the wildfires. However, we are continuing to ensure our readers have access to the latest news to ensure they have the information they need to navigate these unprecedented times,” he said.

Effective next week, all our papers published in PDF digital form will be available for all readers at nnsl.com and nunavutnews.com.

Our websites will also continue to update as information becomes available.

“Despite the extremely challenging conditions, our reporters are continuing to provide the latest breaking news,” said Bryant. “The dedication and ongoing effort of our staff and management is truly remarkable, and deeply appreciated.”

For more information on the wildfires and local efforts visit: https://www.nnsl.com/ and https://www.nunavutnews.com/