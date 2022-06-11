A service disruption has knocked out 911 emergency services in Inuvik.

Inuvik Fire department posted the notification shortly after 3 p.m. June 11.

“The GNWT has notified us that a service disruption has caused an interruption to 911 services,” reads the notice. “The Town of Inuvik has checked emergency numbers as a backup.

“Currently all 777 land lines are down, either ringing busy or not connecting. In the event of an emergency, contact the Inuvik Fire Duty Officer at 8676785379.”

NT RCMP report similar problems are occuring with people calling for police services.

“The NT RCMP have been advised of a partial communication disruption affecting various communities in the NWT,” reads a notice from NT RCMP inspector Dean Riou. “It is expected that these outages may last several hours. These outages may impact the public’s ability to contact the RCMP in the event of an emergency.

“If you require urgent police assistance and are unable to get through to 911 or the RCMP through your phone, you are urged to attend your local RCMP Detachment and speak to an officer there, or have somebody attend the detachment on your behalf if you are unable to do so. Any enquiries regarding the communication issues should be directed to your local service provider.

“The RCMP appreciates the public’s cooperation and diligence during this communication disruption.”

This story will be updated when 911 services are restored.