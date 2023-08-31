Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty wants to make it crystal clear: Don’t call us, we’ll call you.

She detailed the City of Yellowknife’s thought process in a social media post at 11:34 a.m.

“I’ve had lots of questions about how to get on the list to be considered a critical service/business. The short answer: the city or GNWT will contact you; no need to contact us,” she wrote. “In Phase 3, the city is calling back businesses that are critical for the first few days that residents are back. People will need to go to the grocery store so they can eat; some daycares will need to be open so people working at the grocery store, hospital, etc. can go to work; etc.

“City staff are calling businesses who are deemed critical to be open for the public on the first few days home. We have the categories of businesses and we have the list of Yellowknife businesses who fit in those categories, and we’re calling them. No need to call or email to ask to be added.”

She did not include a list of what is being deemed a critical business.

In addition to the City of Yellowknife shortlisting businesses to return during Phase 3, Alty noted the GNWT would also be contacting businesses needed to provide services for staff at Stanton Territorial Hospital and the Yellowknife Airport.

Alty added that because of the limited healthcare and other essential services, the municipality is trying to keep its list as short as possible.

“If you don’t get a call during Phase 3, it doesn’t mean you’re not important,” she wrote. “We need pet stores, restaurants, clothing stores and more to have a great and lively city. We just don’t need all of our stores open on the first day that people return.

“Although Phase 3 remains paused during this time, we continue to work with the businesses to get the names of their staff and whether they’ll be driving or flying (when the time comes). We continue to do this work so when Phase 3 resumes, we’ll be ready to jump into action quickly.”