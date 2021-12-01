As the newly identified Omicron variant of Covid-19 reaches Canada’s shores, the GNWT is launching a new program encouraging individuals to establish their own levels of safety guidelines.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola announced the launch of the new program, dubbed “Setting your Covid-19 safety nets,” and released guidelines for people to manage their exposure risk. However, masking and social distancing restrictions will not be lifted over the Christmas holiday.

“There is not set timeline for the lifting of the NWT Public Health Emergency,” she said. “We do know that at some point in the future we will have to adjust to a time when individuals take responsibility for reducing their own personal risk when public health restrictions are lifted.

“Setting your Covid-19 safety nets promotes the understanding of your own layers of protection to reduce your safety risks.”

Along with the program, the GNWT has updated its guidelines to suggest a medical grade N95 mask should be the preference for wearing a mask in public.

Kandola said the OCPHO currently does not intend to extend the Public Health Order in Tuktoyaktuk, which expires this Sunday. As of 9 a.m. Dec. 1, there are 17 active cases in Tuktoyaktuk and one new case in the Yellowknife region. The Canadian Rangers mission in Tuktoyaktuk has been extended to Dec. 5. Assistance with medication pick up and delivery, grocery pick up and delivery and mail pick up and delivery can be requested by phoning 1-867-689-2178 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A vaccine clinic for children aged five to 11 is still in the works in Tuktoyaktuk, but has been rolled out in other communities in the Beaufort Delta. Kandola added the three new active cases in the NWT since the start of the week were all connected with cases already isolating.

Studies are underway to understand the Omicron variant and how infectious it is. In the interim, Kandola said the best way to protect oneself was to practice safe social distancing, wear medical masks and get vaccinated.

Territorial Medical Director Dr. AnneMarie Pegg said the new campaign would help the government control “what they can, when they can,” while helping communities cope with mental health stresses brought on by both the pandemic and the restrictions implemented to control it.

Dr. Pegg said the GNWT was still working to roll out vaccinations for children aged five to 11 in some communities.

“Throughout the pandemic we’ve seen significant demands on our health care system,” she said. “I know we’ve emphasized that the public have a large role in protecting it and to an amazing degree the public have played that role. But also want to acknowledge that this is really tiring for everyone.

“Sadly, Covid-19 isn’t over.”

She said work was underway to have activities and distraction techniques to make getting vaccinated more palpable.

Comics and other child-friendly materials to help educate children on the safety and importance of vaccinations are also in the works to help encourage parents and children to vaccinate.

Kandola said it was becoming apparent that Covid-19 was going to be a fact of reality for a long time, even after the Public Health Order is eventually rescinded. But with the holiday season forthcoming and the risk for infection higher as people gather, Kandola said the NWT needed to take a “multi-layered” approach.

She said people needed to develop a skill set to help themselves determine their own risks if travelling, attending a large social function or other potential spreading event.

NWT residents are asked to assess decisions about things such as travel, social gatherings, community events and other potential spreader events through a checklist of questions, including the risk of infection in the place going, the risk to your neighbours and community and the risk of transmission.

It also provides a list of healthy habits people can do to not contract or spread airborne viruses like Covid-19.

Safety net quizzes will be available on the GNWT’s website to help people answer questions about potential risks.

“The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer has been making decisions to keep residents safe based on risk assessment,” said Kandola. “Now it’s your turn.”