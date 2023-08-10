Gwich’in Tribal Council Grand Chief Ken Kyikavichik has published on his Facebook that the Inuvik Wildfire EV014 is now 12 kilometres away and advised residents to “be prepared to leave on short notice.”

“This morning we had confirmation that a fire east of Inuvik is now about 12 kilometres away. Early yesterday it was 17 kilometres away however winds over the past day and a half have pushed the fire and smoke almost directly toward Inuvik.

“As a precaution, residents and our participants in Inuvik should be prepared to leave on short notice should the fire continue to approach the town. People should be packing some light luggage including your important papers as passports and identification along with any small keepsakes. For those with vehicles, fueling up vehicle and having it ready to depart would be sensible. As we can all appreciate, forest fires are unpredictable and can change quickly with the weather so we should be prepared if we need to act quickly.”

He posted the statement by way of his official Facebook page to his Facebook Group “Ken Kyikavichik – GTC Grand Chief” at roughly 4 p.m.

As of Thursday, August 10, 2023 – 16:30 MDT the Northwest Territories website lists the wildfire, known as “Inuvik Wildfire (EV014)” as 17 kilometres away and 20,477 hectares in size.

Town of Inuvik SAO Michael Trabysh says the town is now at control Level 1 – Local Control, an advisory state. He said the town would be publishing statements on how residents can prepare if needed on its Facebook page, the Town of Inuvik website and posters in the library and post office for people without internet connections due to the Mackenzie Valley Fibre Link being damaged from forest fires.

“We’ve had extensive meetings with the government of the Northwest Territories and the Town of Inuvik is at no risk,” he said. “Citizens should prepare their emergency kits and their emergency plans. We’re going to offer an online portal that’s been developed by the government of the Northwest Territories for people to register on, but at this point in time there is no risk and there is no short notice evacuation alert at all.

“We’ve received a template from the Emergency Management Office from the government of the Northwest Territories and it has some steps in it as well as an online portal to register.”

According to the NWT Public Safety Emergency Plan, under conditions requiring escalation. Level 1 means “Direction and control of emergency operations is the responsibility of the Local Authority, and Level 1 exists when the emergency is expected to be of short duration, existing plans and resources are adequate, and the community impact is low to moderate. A State of Local Emergency is not likely required under these conditions as a limited response under the community emergency plan is usually sufficient action.

“The community informs the Regional Superintendent of the conditions, and Territorial departments or agencies may be in place for regulatory or monitoring requirements.”

As a precaution, a number of major events scheduled this weekend have been cancelled. The weekly Arctic Market has been cancelled due to air quality safety. The much anticipated 2023 Pat Tingmiak Memorial Fastball tournament has also been cancelled for safety.

Environment Canada advises as of 4 p.m. the Inuvik – Air Quality Health Index is 8 – High Risk. The general population should “Consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous activities outdoors if you experience symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation.”

People with cardiovascular issues, young children, Elders and other people at risk from poor air quality should “Reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors. Children and the elderly should also take it easy.”

Inuvik hosted 70 people from Old Crow at the Midnight Sun Complex overnight who are en route to Whitehorse. They were brought to Inuvik over four flights after the evacuation order was issued by the Vuntut Gwichin Government Aug. 9. They were assisted by the Nihtat Gwich’in Council, the Inuvik Native Band and the Town of Inuvik by way of transportation, meals and the accommodation.

Deputy premier Diane Archie posted to her official Facebook account that she had “no formal update to share at this time.”

“I can tell you Environment and Climate Change Fire Crews continue to fight, monitor and make plans to protect assets at risk from the fires in the Inuvik region. The fire continues to pose no immediate threat to Inuvik.

“There are no set triggers for when an evacuation alert or an evacuation order is issued. The Local Emergency Measures Organization (EMO), in this case the Town of Inuvik, will make the call based on current information and fire trends.

“(Health and Social Services) is part of the Local EMO and will make the determination on whether it is necessary to evacuate persons with health or mobility issues.”

A notice to the town of Inuvik’s website published around 5:30 p.m. reads that Inuvik residents should “Be Prepared.”

“The Town of Inuvik is advising residents of Inuvik regarding the threat of the nearby wildfire at Sitidgi Lake. To ensure good preparedness we are asking residents to:

1. Review your household emergency plan

2. Ensure you have an emergency kit

3. Pre-register on the Evacuee Registration Portal

“Having residents pre-registered will help the municipality with planning activities to provide better support during an evacuation. It will allow you to let your community government know if you have support needs in the event of an evacuation such as: If you need help completing your pre-registration form please contact the Midnight Sun Complex at 777.8640 or the Inuvik Library at 777.8620 and a member of our Staff will arrange a time to assist you.”