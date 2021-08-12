The GNWT has no plans to introduce a vaccine passport for accessing public places or businesses in the territory, Health Minister Julie Green said.

Other jurisdictions such as Quebec, Manitoba and Prince Edward Island have signed off on measures that require full vaccination before residents can access some non-essential services.

Quebec’s passport system will take effect on Sept. 1, and will involve a smartphone app with a QR code that business owners will scan when customers want to enter, Health Minister Christian Dubé said on Aug. 10, CBC reported.

READ MORE: Quebec to implement COVID-19 vaccine passport on Sept. 1 in the face of ‘inevitable’ 4th wave

Customers can also show a paper certificate of their vaccination status.

The system will be used in places with high capacities such as festivals, bars, restaurants and gyms so as to avoid the large-scale lockdowns the province experienced earlier on in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Green said the GNWT encourages vaccination but it is not mandatory and won’t require proof of vaccination to access services except for travellers entering the territory.

“Higher risk facilities such as healthcare, long-term care and corrections facilities may decide to have more stringent policies in place,” Green said. “Stores and business owners can also decide to implement their own measures. The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer has offered no recommendations to the business community regarding proof of vaccination.

“The GNWT is working with the federal government to meet nationally established standards for providing NWT residents with a vaccine passport on request,” Green added.