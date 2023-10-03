Great Slave MLA Katrina Nokleby breached the MLA code of conduct by returning to Yellowknife after the city was evacuated in late August, NWT legislative assembly integrity commissioner David Phillip Jones has determined.

Jones is recommending that Nokleby be reprimanded and fined.

The integrity commissioner launched his investigation based on two written complaints filed on Aug. 26. Jones found that Nokleby violated a provision of the MLA code of conduct.

The legislative assembly has 15 days to act as of the filing of the integrity commissioner’s report, but may reject his recommendations.

The Legislative Assembly and Executive Council Act requires that the integrity commissioner’s report be presented to the clerk of the legislative assembly, MLAs, and the public upon completion. As required by the act, the Speaker tabled the report during the current sitting of the legislative assembly.