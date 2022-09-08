Nominations are open for two Town of Inuvik Council seats.

Town officials posted an update on the upcoming Oct. 17 byelection to the town’s website Sept. 8. Nominations officially opened Sept. 6 and will remain open until Sept. 19.

Returning officer Jenna MacNeil said nomination packages are available on the town’s website and needed to be returned to her either in-person or dropped off at the town office by 3 p.m. Sept. 19.

Nomination packages can also be picked up from the town office.

There won’t be an advance vote and the lone polling station will be at the Midnight Sun Complex. However, residents with mobility, timing or other issues with voting at the complex on election day will have the option of voting by proxy.

Proxy vote forms will need to be completed by Oct. 12.

The newly-elected councillors terms begin Nov. 1.

One of the council seats was vacated by Donovan Arey, who told council he resigned for family reasons. The other seat was first held by the late Alfred Moses and Dez Loreen was then appointed, both of whom resigned.