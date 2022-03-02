The Qulliitt Nunavut Status of Women Council announced they have extended the deadline to nominate female Nunavummiut for the 2022 Wise Woman and Outstanding Young Woman Awards to March 8.

Women who are role models for their community, region and territory can be nominated. Those who advocate for the justice, support, education and overall well-being of others and improve the status of women in Nunavut.

Nomination applications are available on the Qulliit website or people can email projects@qnsw.ca, where completed applications can be sent.

For more information, contact the Qulliit office in Iqaluit.