An investigation in Fort Simpson has uncovered non-human skeletal remains near Elephant Park, the NWT Office of the Chief Coroner said Aug. 17 in a news release.

The probe was launched on Aug. 16 after a contractor in the Deh Cho town found the remains while working in the area.

Fort Simpson RCMP and the NWT Coroner Service were called to the scene and began investigating.

Consultations with a pathologist in Edmonton revealed the bones were not from a human, and the investigation was closed.