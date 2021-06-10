One non-resident worker based in Yellowknife has been diagnosed with COVID-19, health officials said on June 10.

About 10 workplace contacts have been identified and all are isolating and doing well.

No public health exposures have been identified, including potential exposure from flights into the territory, said chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola.

There are currently no active cases of COVID-19 among NWT residents.

Kandola advised the public to consult the new Emerging Wisely 2021 guide to assess COVID-19 risks to the community and make the best choices when planning travel or attending gatherings.

READ HERE: Emerging Wisely 2021