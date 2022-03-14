North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) started Operation Nobel Defender military training exercises in the city of Yellowknife, March 14.

According to Caroline Cochrane, premier of the Northwest Territories, the military exercises are not related to the conflict in the Ukraine.

“Operation Nobel Defender is part of NORAD’s regular exercises related to Arctic security,” a March 14 tweet from her official Twitter account reads.

Community members can expect both an increased military presence and increased flying activity in Yellowknife, as well as Whitehorse and Canadian Forces Station Alert, Nunavut, until operations end on March, 17.

The majority of the operation’s flights will be over low-population areas.