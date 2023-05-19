A ban on open-air fires has been put in place immediately within Norman Wells municipal boundaries and in MacKinnon Territorial Park.

The measure took effect on May 18.

High temperatures and very dry conditions in the area have made the fire ban necessary, according to a news release from the GNWT Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment (ITI).

Camp stoves, enclosed barbecues as well as propane-fueled cooking and heating devices are permitted for use in NWT parks, but they must be placed within the regulation fire pits. However, the fire should not emit a flame more than a half-metre in height and diameter.

ITI stated that the prohibition on open-air fires will remain in place until further notice.