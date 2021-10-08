The hearing into a conduct complaint against MLA Steve Norn was cut short Friday after a postive Covid-19 test in an individual associated with the Legislative Assembly.

A clerk working with R.L. Barclay, the sole adjudicator overseeing the proceedings, stopped the hearing shortly after noon Oct. 8 and said that they had been notified the individuals supporting the proceeding including a court reporter, the interpreter and technical team had to leave the legislative assembly due to its exposure control protocol.

The hearing was adjourned to 9:30 a.m. Oct. 15.

This story will be updated.