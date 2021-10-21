Yellowknife and the North Slave will see an easing of Covid-19 restrictions as measures are tightened in Hay River and Katlodeeche First Nation (KFN), the Government of the Northwest Territories announced on Oct. 20.

Both gathering orders in Hay River, which impose a limitation on indoor gatherings of 10 people and outdoor gatherings capped at 25, are necessary to prevent further spread in the South Slave town, Premier Caroline Cochrane said during an Oct. 20 news conference, where she was joined by chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola and Health and Social Services Minister Julie Green.

Cochrane added that the containment order on the KFN reserve, which includes the forced closure of non-essential businesses and the recommendation of residents staying home for two weeks, will hopefully reduce recently increasing numbers of Covid-19 infections.

“These types of restrictions have worked in other communities and we are confident that they will be successful for residents in both communities,” the premier said, pleading with residents to follow the orders, stay home and stop the spread.

Cochrane added that as measures tighten in the South Slave, restrictions in place in Yellowknife, Dettah, N’dilo and Behchoko are being eased. Students in those communities will return to in-person learning on Oct. 25.

“This is due to the downward trend and case numbers in those communities, a positive sign that the measures we put in place are working. This decline, however, is largely because residents have followed the orders and are doing their part.”

Green spoke to the difficulty the measures will place on the South Slave communities but asked people to make the sacrifices necessary to stem the growth of the virus.

“The new public health orders announced (Oct. 19) for Hay River and KFN are not easy for residents. We have learned from previous outbreaks that we can significantly reduce this, if we all do our part and stay home, as much as possible,” the Health minister said.

New territory-wide gathering order

Kandola introduced a new territory-wide gathering order to be implemented on Oct. 22. It will include eased gathering restrictions for some communities, and tightened ones for others.

There will also be a more streamlined application for businesses wanting to have higher than the allowed indoor limit of 25 people, or outdoor limit of 50 people provided they are able to prove occupants are fully vaccinated.

“Businesses, organizations, if approved, can have larger gatherings by implementing a way to ensure all people that are eligible for vaccines at these gatherings are vaccinated,” said Kandola. “Once it goes into effect on (Oct. 22), any business, organization or individual that would like to vary from the current public health order will need to apply for a request to vary from the public health order.”

Businesses in Yellowknife have already begun to request a proof of vaccination certificate, which individuals can download from the GNWT website.

Anytime Fitness and Blunt Yk, for example, sent emails to clients this week asking for proof of vaccination.

“It’s really important to know that all previously approved applications to vary under the old order will sunset (expire) and a new request will need to be completed,” Kandola said.

The new exemption form doesn’t apply to communities under recent temporary gathering and containment orders, she added.

Households, with the exception of those under gathering and containment orders, are only allowed a maximum of five people from outside the home, provided more than 10 people do not reside in the home.

Any homes wanting to have up to 25 people must ensure that those over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated.