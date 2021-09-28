The Northern Nights Photo Workshop, which was set to take place from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, has been shuttered by COVID-19.

Hosted by Aaron Von Hagen, the workshop was to focus on photographing aurora borealis and to take place at Blachford Lake Lodge.

Hagen has had to cancel his workshop twice since the emergence of the pandemic last year, with community safety being his concern.

“It’s very disappointing having had to postpone the workshop two years in a row now,” he said. “I understand why, but that doesn’t make it any easier. It’s not fair to my participants to expect them to quarantine or face any last-minute changes that would adversely affect their travel plans.”

Aside from Hagen’s predicament, the City of Yellowknife, Rainbow Coalition of Yellowknife, and Harley’s Hardrock Saloon have had to cancel or postpone their own events because of the recent COVID outbreak.

Hagen is doing what he can to make his workshop work next year.

“All I can do is continue to plan for the future while working with Blachford Lake Lodge to ensure a positive and safe experience while creating and capturing some amazing memories,” he said. “Stay tuned for ‘Northern Nights’ in September 2022.”